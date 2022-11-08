(WKBN) – Two candidates hope to replace Trumbull County’s longtime auditor after Tuesday’s election.

Auditor Adrian Biviano announced that he would be retiring at the end of his current term, leaving the position open.

Democrat Tod Latell and Republican Martha Yoder are both vying for it. It will be the first time that someone new will be leading the office since 2006, when Biviano was first appointed to the position.

Latell is the current county recorder and previously worked as a banker and financial investment representative.

Yoder previously served on the county’s transit board and as a Farmington Township trustee. She also owns her own business, Yoder Supported Living Services.

Both Latell and Yoder have different ideas on the direction that they’d like the auditor’s office to take in the future.

As far as improvements to the office go, Latell said he would like to hear from the community about what they would like to see.

“We always want to make sure we maintain and continue to maintain and continue looking at ways to get information out that the public wants access to, with better technology and then customer service,” he told WKBN in October.

Yoder said her three main goals are to improve accessibility, transparency and fiscal responsibility.

“I won’t be maintaining the status quo. Good enough isn’t good enough, and even if we had the best auditors in the state, there’s always room for improvement,” she said in October.

WKBN will be updating you with the latest election results. You can see all of the latest results from other races as well on our website.