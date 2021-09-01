33 News at 6

Late Poland Village police chief’s cruiser on display as memorial

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Following the death of Poland Village Police Chief Russell Beatty, the village has come together to mourn his loss.

The chief’s cruiser was moved to the front of Village Hall. His family and the community put flowers on the hood and tied balloons to the side of the doors. Some of the balloons read, “We will miss you.”

His passing came from an announcement in the form of a Facebook post Sunday morning.

It said he had spent decades serving the Poland area.

