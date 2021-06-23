Last Vax-a-Million winner in Ohio will be named tonight

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WKBN) – The final Vax-a-Million drawing will air Wednesday night. For the fifth and final time, one lucky vaccinated Ohioan will walk away with $1 million and one lucky teen will be given a college scholarship.

You can watch the drawing live at 7:29 p.m. right here.

No one from the Valley has won either of the prizes — yet.

All Ohio residents who had at least one Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shot could have registered.

The drawings were conducted using a Random Number Generator and observed by a representative of the Ohio Auditor of State.

The Ohio Department of Health claims Vax-a-Million is responsible for a bump in vaccination rates. Vaccinations in ages 16 and older were up 28% the weekend after the vaccine lottery announcement.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com