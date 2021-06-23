Last Vax-a-Million winner in Ohio will be named tonight

(WKBN) – The final Vax-a-Million drawing will air Wednesday night. For the fifth and final time, one lucky vaccinated Ohioan will walk away with $1 million and one lucky teen will be given a college scholarship.

You can watch the drawing live at 7:29 p.m. right here.

No one from the Valley has won either of the prizes — yet.

All Ohio residents who had at least one Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shot could have registered.

The drawings were conducted using a Random Number Generator and observed by a representative of the Ohio Auditor of State.

The Ohio Department of Health claims Vax-a-Million is responsible for a bump in vaccination rates. Vaccinations in ages 16 and older were up 28% the weekend after the vaccine lottery announcement.