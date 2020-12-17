33 News at 6

Last pop-up COVID-19 test site for the year held in Youngstown

The Youngstown City Health District partnered with the National Guard to administer free coronavirus tests

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The last COVID-19 pop-up testing site for this month happened Thursday in Youngstown.

The Youngstown City Health District partnered with the National Guard to administer free coronavirus tests.

This testing site was at Grace Evangelistic Temple Church on Mahoning Avenue.

The Youngstown City Health District is hoping to continue the testing sites next year.

“We’re hoping in January 2021, we’ll see some new funding and the National Guard will get their orders to resume,” said Tara Cioffi, of the health district.

