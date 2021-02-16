Last of men charged with Youngstown mother’s shooting death pleads guilty to charges

Redrick is accused of taking part in the shooting death of Crystal Hernandez, 24, in her McBride Street apartment

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — The last of six men charged with the January 2019 shooting death of a young mother in Youngstown pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Maurice Redrick, 21, entered guilty pleas before Judge Anthony Donofrio to charges of involuntary manslaughter and conspiracy and the firearm specifications for both charges.

Sentencing is set for 10:30 a.m. March 26. The attorneys in the case are recommending a sentence of 23 years in prison.

Redrick is accused of taking part in the shooting death of Crystal Hernandez, 24, in her McBride Street apartment.

Police said several men who were feuding with Hernandez’s boyfriend, Gabriel Smith, shot up the apartment after one of them was wounded in a separate shooting earlier in the day.

The apartment belonged to the boyfriend but he was not there when the gunfire broke out. Hernandez was there with the young son they shared. The boy was not harmed in the shooting.

The boyfriend and another man were charged with felonious assault for the previous shooting.

Smith is serving a prison sentence after pleading guilty. The other man was killed in December 2019 in an unrelated homicide.

Redrick originally faced five charges, including aggravated murder, but those charges were dropped, and the aggravated murder charge amended to manslaughter in exchange for his plea.

Of the six charged in the death of Hernandez only one of them, Larenz Rhodes, 20, opted to go to trial. He was convicted by a jury and sentenced by Judge Donofrio to 30 years to life in prison.

The other five defendants all entered guilty pleas.