YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The last of three people accused of shooting up a South Side home earlier this year received the same sentence Tuesday as the other two defendants.

William Huff, 19, of Youngstown, was sentenced by Judge R. Scott Krichbaum in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to four to five and a half years in prison after pleading guilty Aug, 8 to a charge of discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, a second-degree felony, with a firearm specification attached.

Huff is one of three people accused of shooting up a house May 17 on the South Side. Reports said officers spotted a car driving away from the home and when police chased it, the driver crashed into a tree.

Huff ran away from the car but was caught a short distance away by police. Reports said officers found 30 shell casings in the street and in the car that crashed, they found two handguns and two AR-15-style semiautomatic rifles. No one was injured.

The sentence was recommended by the attorneys in the case, and Judge Krichbaum upheld the recommendation, although he did say he thought the time the defendants were given was “meager.”

Judge Krichbaum, as he did with the other defendants, lamented the fact that the three resorted to violence, especially shooting at a home in the middle of the night from a car.

“How cowardly can an act like this be?” he asked.

“Extremely,” answered Assistant Prosecutor Michael Rich. “They confront things with guns instead of words.”

Judge Krichbaum said he tried to imagine the “terror” the people inside the house had to feel and how those feelings have to linger long past the actual incident.

“I can’t imagine the horror imposed by someone just hanging out in their house,” Judge Krichbaum said. “How can you go back in your house? This is outrageous as something can be.”

Defense attorney Mark Carfolo asked Judge Krichbaum to abide by the recommended sentence in the plea agreement. He said his client has no prior criminal record and made a bad decision.

“There’s nothing about him that explains why he made this choice,” Carfolo said.

Carfolo also added that his client has strong family support, and he talked of the love Huff’s grandmother has for him, which prompted Judge Krichbaum to ask: “What about the love for the people in that house.”

Huff apologized to his family and the people who were in the house that was shot at.

“It wasn’t my intention to do anything like that,” Huff said. “I was around the wrong people at the wrong time.”

The other two defendants who were sentenced are the same age as Huff; Devante Miller and his cousin Dante Miller. They were sentenced last month.