Last greenhouse in Youngstown saved

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It looks as if the last remaining greenhouse in the city of Youngstown will be saved after all.

It was announced Thursday that Youngstown Cityscape has bought the former Briel’s Greenhouse on Mahoning and Bella Vista avenues on the west side.

Briel’s closed a year and a half ago after being in business for 96 years.

Don Thomas of Platz Realty says Cityscape paid $145,000 for the building and they plan to keep it as a greenhouse.

More details are expected at an event tentatively planned for August 17.

