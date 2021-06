YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It is now time to get a license for your pet if you haven’t already.

License season was extended back in February because of the pandemic, but Wednesday, June 30, is the last day to get your 2021 license for $20.

Starting Thursday, July 1, and until the end of the year, there will be a penalty. Licenses will then be $40 per dog. This is for current dog owners.

New dogs and puppies will remain $20 with proof of adoption or purchase.