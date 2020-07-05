Last day for the Angels for Animals giant garage sale

The money from the garage sale goes back to the shelter

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Earlier this week, First News told you about “Angels for Animals Gigantic Garage Sale.”

Sunday is the last day for the 26th annual garage sale.

It’s called the Gigantic Garage Sale, but that is an understatement with the amount of stuff they have for sale. You’ll be able to find everything from home decor, toys, kitchenware and knick knacks.

Angels for Animals has several rooms full of items ready to sell. Workers say they received even more donations this year because COVID-19 had everyone cleaning out their houses.

There’s free admission on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and everything is 50% off. From 2:15 to 4 p.m. Sunday, there’s a $10 admission fee for all you can take.

The money from the garage sale goes back to the shelter.