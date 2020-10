You can still vote by absentee ballot but the deadline to apply for one is today

(WYTV) – Tuesday is an important day for voters in Pennsylvania — it’s the last day you can vote early.

The polls will close at 5 p.m.

You can either mail those in or return them to your county board of elections. If you mail them, ballots must have a postmark of November 3. They must be received by November 6 to be counted.