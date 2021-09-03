Final 2 cats receive medical care after over 100 found in local home last year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Back in July 2020, Animal Charity of Ohio was notified of a house in Youngstown that had become a community problem.

Animal Charity’s Jane MacMurchy says there were 1,000 rats outside of the house on Greenwood Street and about 100 cats left inside.

She says they could have never imagined just how many cats there were.

“We thought that originally that there was 12 cats in the property. It turned out to be there was 107 cats inside of the house. They were all rescued and brought here,” MacMurchy said.

The shelter performed medical care for each cat that needed it including dental, eye removal and wound care.

Now, Jasper and Zen are the last two from that property. Zen had eye surgery last week and Jasper is shy but both are hoping to find a home.