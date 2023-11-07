WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you haven’t signed up for Christmas assistance from the Salvation Army yet, now is your last chance.

A make-up day is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Salvation Army on Franklin Street in Warren.

Applications will be taken for toys only for families with children aged 14 and under. You will need a current photo ID for all adults in the home; proof of income for the past 30 days; if you receive assistance from JFS, you will need a printout of that assistance; if your family does not receive public assistance, bring insurance cards/birth certificates for all children in the home; proof of address.

There will be a Christmas food box drive-through giveaway on Friday, Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon at the location at 270 Franklin St. SE. The event is for the first 500 cars. One box per car –no application necessary.