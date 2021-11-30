Last alarm sounds for late Warren fire captain

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Firefighters from across Trumbull County paid their respects Tuesday to the late Warren Fire Captain Al Brown.

A somber ceremony honored his life.

“Al Brown was a good guy, he never looked to do anybody any harm, he enjoyed serving his community,” said Brown’s friend and retired Assistant Chief Orneil Heller.

“Even on bad days, it was always a good day with Al,” said Warren Fire Department Chief Ken Nussle.

A fire engine carrying Brown’s casket passed under an American flag being held by two ladder trucks, a symbol to the more than three decades of service he gave to the city.

“I want to thank him and his family for serving our community with such dignity,” said Warren Mayor Doug Franklin.

The procession stopped in front of the fire station, where Brown’s family heard his last alarm.

“He was a good family man and I loved him with all of my heart,” Nussle said.

Brown worked at the fire department from 1990 until he died two weeks ago.

He left a lasting impact on younger members of the fire service. He taught many of them as a fire instructor and was active in fire prevention for younger generations.

“What stands out most about Captain Brown and I think any of the firefighters from top to bottom will tell you, his willingness to teach others and to share what he had and his knowledge with others, that’s what made him special,” Mayor Franklin said.