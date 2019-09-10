Larry’s Drive Thru in Poland stops selling vape products

Workers pulled all of it from the shelves Tuesday morning

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – As more and more reports come in on the potential dangers of vaping, Larry’s Drive Thru and Mini Mart in Poland has decided to stop selling the products.

Workers pulled all of their vape products from the shelves Tuesday morning.

Reports say half-a-dozen people have died in recent weeks from illnesses related to vaping.

Workers at Larry’s said they will continue selling tobacco and alcohol, but they pointed out those products already carry labels warning about overuse.

“We know that and the government knows that, tobacco companies know that, clearly marked that. We don’t know for sure about the vape products,” Jerry DePizzo said.

Because of that uncertainty as well as concerns that vaping products have been marketed toward teenagers and young adults as a smoking alternative, DePizzo said owners thought it was best to stop selling the products altogether.