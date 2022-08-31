(WKBN) — At this point, Sarah Thomas Kovoor will be left off the ballot in the race for Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose broke the tie and voted against certifying Kovoor as a candidate for the general election.

Kovoor was the Trumbull County Republican Party’s choice to appear on the ballot for the judicial vacancy left by Judge Peter Kontos’s retirement.

Kovoor’s candidacy was questioned after an unsuccessful bid for another judgeship in May.

According to state law, people who sought a party nomination in the primary are not allowed to become a candidate in the following general election even if it’s to fill a vacancy.