YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — There was a large police presence at the corner of East Midlothian Boulevard and Zedaker Avenue on Youngstown’s South Side on Sunday afternoon.

Youngstown Police Department confirmed it was involved in a police chase with a suspect driving a stolen car when the suspect crashed into another vehicle at the intersection.

The victim tells First News she was at the Shell Gas Station on South Avenue near the 680 ramp when she went inside to pay for her gas. Within seconds, a person walked up, got into the car and took off. She quickly called police.

Police say officers were in the middle of taking the police report when an officer spotted the vehicle on the road. Police began pursuing the suspect and that’s when the suspect led them on a chase, according to Youngstown Police.

The suspect crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Midlothian Blvd. and Zedaker Avenue, ending in the Schwebel’s parking lot. The suspect then got out and took off on foot. Officers chased the suspect on foot and quickly caught and arrested him.

An ambulance was on the scene in the parking lot of Schwebel’s treating the woman in the other car, who had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were also searching the stolen vehicle in the Schwebel’s parking lot.