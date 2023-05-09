WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — First News is working to learn where large tanks that were transported through Warren were heading.

This video was sent to us of the trailers hauling the tanks in Lordstown. The slow-moving truck caused slight traffic issues in the Warren area.

A spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol says off-duty troopers were assisting Beyel Brothers with an escort.

The load was a 299-foot empty tank that weighed more than 600,000 pounds.

A similar trailer was spotted on the old RG Steel property on Pine Avenue. The land is now owned by the Western Reserve Port Authority.

Sarah Lown with the Port Authority tells First News the tanks are owned by Linde. Lown says the port authority knew Linde would be moving the tanks, but didn’t know what the company was doing with them or where they were going.

First News reached out to Linde to gather some information. We’ll update you as soon as we know more.