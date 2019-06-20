Large, saturated trees at high risk of toppling during severe weather, experts say

Deemer said to call an expert if your tree starts dropping, tilting or raising its roots

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WYTV) – Recent wind and rain has put trees under a lot of stress this season, and experts said it is important to keep an eye on oak and maple trees.

Steve Deemer with Gordon Tree Service said some of the tallest, healthiest-looking trees are at the highest risk of falling over.

“With saturated soil, you don’t have the anchorage that you do with dry soil, and if you have a heavily-foliated tree, where you can’t see the sky through it, you basically have a sail,” Deemer said.

If your flood recovery plan involves new drain pipes, he said make sure to protect your trees during the project.

“You’ve got to be careful with the tree roots when you do drainage. You don’t want to be too close to the trunks of the tree. You could weaken it by cutting major roots that are supporting the tree,” Deemer said.

After the rains, keep in mind that the floods could have washed away important soil the trees need to survive.

“With the saturated soil, you may be depleting nutrients in the soil for the tree, so down the road you may want to look at some deep root fertilization,” he said.

Deemer said to call an expert if your tree starts dropping, tilting or raising its roots.