POLAND Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Poland Township police officers took a man into custody as a part of a search warrant Tuesday morning.

The name of the man has not been released by officials.

A large number of law enforcement vehicles arrived at a home on Youngstown Pittsburgh Road near Lee Run Road in Poland Township around 9 a.m.

The Mahoning County Drug Task Force assisted at the scene.

Michael Reiner contributed to this report.