YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a large police presence on the West Side of Youngstown following a chase.

The scene is at the corner of Steel Street and Salt Springs Road, where both Youngstown and Struthers police have responded.

According to police, it started as a traffic stop in Struthers. The car that was stopped took off and led Struthers police into Youngstown.

Witnesses say they heard gunshots.

The coroner is at the scene.

There are more than a dozen police cars at the scene, along with some ambulances.

Police have several blocks taped off.

We’ve sent a reporter to the scene. Stick with us as we gather more information on this developing story.