YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating a homicide on the South Side of Youngstown. The shooting took place Friday around 10 p.m.

Police were called for gunfire around the East Evergreen Avenue area, but police confirmed that the homicide happened at a nearby location. The victim is a man.

Another man showed up at the hospital. Police believe he was involved. He is in stable condition.

Police are investigating the cause of the shooting.

Desirae Gostlin contributed to this report.