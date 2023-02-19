YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in critical condition Sunday morning after a targeted shooting on a major interstate in Youngstown.

Police were dispatched around 2:45 a.m. to I-680 southbound near the Glenwood Avenue exit for an SUV that had been shot, according to a press release.

A press release from YPD says police found bullet holes and blood in and around the vehicle when they arrived.

Around the same time, YPD was alerted a 21-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds had arrived at Mercy Health hospital.

The victim is in critical condition.

Detectives are still investigating and have not made any arrests.

Police believe the shooting is targeted and there is no danger to the public. If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 330-746-CLUE or 330-746-8YPD.