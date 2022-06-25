YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man is dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Crandall Park on Saturday, according to the Youngstown Police Department.

Detectives and the coroner were also on scene.

Investigators mark evidence at a scene in Crandall Park on Youngstown’s North Side. Desirae Gostlin/WKBN

There were at least eight evidence markers on the ground inside the park.

The call came in around 5 p.m. when someone came down to the swings and found him, according to YPD.

Police said they don’t know the identity of the victim, — stating only that he’s an adult man — and were not sure how long he had been there.

This is the 11th homicide of the year. This time last year there were 15 homicides and 31 overall in 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 330-746-CLUE or 330-746-8YPD.