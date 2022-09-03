CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — There is a large police presence at the Canfield Fair on Saturday night. Ohio State Highway Patrol is on the scene.

One of our reporters was there when several fights broke out. She said there were multiple people who were pepper sprayed and people began running.

Sources said there were several fights and there were shots fired. Sources tell us “a number” of people were arrested.

Canfield Police said they found the gun and clothing that are believed to belong to one of the suspects.

Crime scene tape is up at Gate C and police are not letting anyone out through that gate. People were able to leave at other gates.

Police said their number one priority is getting everyone out safely.

We have a reporter on the scene. Stay with us for updates.