NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) -After years of financial problems, lost business and a threatened strike, Yellow Freight (YRC) terminals such as the one in North Lima are closed now, having locked their gates Sunday afternoon. The company is preparing for bankruptcy.

Early last week, YRC started shutting down their terminals and not even picking up any freight. There were only delivering,” said Sam Cook, with Teamsters Local 377.

YRC has about 30.000 employees across the country, including 45 in the Valley. They are represented by Teamsters Local 377. Cook said the shutdown didn’t seem to catch anyone by surprise and some were anticipating it.

“We had members as early as last week already being employed at different facilities,” Cook said.

While union leaders say they’ve been told the 99-year-old company is now headed for bankruptcy liquidation, customers received little more than notes found outside the gate on Market Street.

Cook said workers agreed to cuts in wages and pension benefits 20 years ago, and the company received hundreds of millions in COVID relief money during the pandemic.

Yellow’s impending liquidation marks a significant shift for the U.S. transportation industry and shippers nationwide. The company’s collapse arrives just three years after Yellow, formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc., received $700 million in pandemic-era loans from the federal government. But the company was in financial trouble long before that — with industry analysts pointing to poor management and strategic decisions dating back decades.

While all these changes are happening at Yellow Trucking, Teamsters business agents from all around the country are in Washington, D.C. looking over a tentative agreement with UPS that averted a potential nationwide strike.

Cook says the local union covers 300 members who will have the chance to look over the package themselves on Sunday.

“We’ll review the tentative agreement with them, they’ll have all the details,” Cook said. “All their questions should be answered.”

Mail-in voting on the UPS agreement could take about three weeks to complete.

The North Lima branch of Yellow on the 10800 block of Market Street ceased operations as of 12 p.m. Sunday.

A sign on the fence of the company asks union members to contact their representatives.

Customers of the local branch can call 800-610-6500 with questions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.