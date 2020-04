The large sinkhole is along the westbound lanes of Route 82 near Market Street

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – An 8-by-10-foot sinkhole opened up along Route 82 in Warren.

The large sinkhole is along the westbound lanes of Route 82 near Market Street. It was reported just after 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The Ohio Department of Transportation shut down Route 82 between Route 46 and Elm to work on it. The detour was Route 11 to Route 305 to Route 5.