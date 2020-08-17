Large gathering outside student apartments violated health guidelines, YSU says

YSU said gatherings like this are unacceptable and that it takes everyone to keep campus safe

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State University spoke out Monday after reports of a large crowd gathering outside of student apartments near campus over the weekend.

According to the tweet, YSU said a large gathering outside The Edge apartments violated the university’s health and safety guidelines. They said gatherings like this are unacceptable and that it takes everyone to keep campus safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A large gathering outside The Edge apartments this past weekend violates health and safety guidelines put into place by YSU to ensure the well-being of everyone at the university. Such gatherings are unacceptable and put the entire campus at risk. — Youngstown State University (@youngstownstate) August 17, 2020

The university is asking anyone who took part in the gathering to monitor their health for possible COVID-19 symptoms.

If someone has symptoms or made contact with someone that tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 14 days, YSU said they should follow protocols and contact the Office of Student Outreach and Support.