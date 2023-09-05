SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Over 19,000 pounds of food is being donated to address food insecurities throughout Columbiana County.

The Salvation Army in Salem received its first delivery of donated food from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

There has been an increase in food insecurities in the area by 12 percent.

This donation comes at a critical time of the year as families face increased costs for food, inflation continues to rise, and wages remain stagnant.

The donation will be spread out across Northeast Ohio.

Salem Salvation Army has space in its parking lot to distribute and handle the food load, as workers did with distributing to those in need in East Palestine.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.