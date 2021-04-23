‘Large bones’ found on Hubbard property turned over to police

A Hubbard man using a metal detector stumbled upon the bones in his backyard Wednesday

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Uniformed police officers reported recovering “large bones” from a Hubbard property.

Officers say the homeowner thought it was odd how large the bones were and turned them over to police.

Police say the bones didn’t appear to belong to a small animal, so they took the bones as evidence from the property.

“The follow-up officer sent some pictures over to the coroner’s office, and then they followed up with the pathologist and confirmed they believe it’s deer, deer bones, which would be consistent up in that area because there is a wooded area,” said Chief Bob Thompson of the Hubbard Police Department.

Thompson says there’s known to be a lot of deer in that area.