SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A big project is beginning soon in Mahoning County.

If you use Western Reserve Road for your daily commute, get ready for some changes. Starting Monday, work will begin on an $18 million sewer project beginning near the intersection with Hitchcock Road and extending all the way to the Five Points roundabout in Springfield Township.

Crews were busy Wednesday getting equipment ready for the job. The County Engineer is warning traffic in and through the project will be restricted.

“Locals will be able to access the businesses, their homes, what have you. We’re trying to encourage through traffic to go around, follow the detours. Again, this is a very large project, the largest project, I believe, the county has seen,” Ginnetti said.

The entire project could take two or three years to complete, but Ginnetti hopes the first several sections between Hitchcock and Market Street will be finished before next spring when a major widening project on Western Reserve is set to begin.