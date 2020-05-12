Lanterman’s Mill, Davis Center among facilities closed until August at Mill Creek MetroParks

Officials at Mill Creek MetroParks announced Tuesday that some popular areas will remain closed through the summer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Officials at Mill Creek MetroParks announced Tuesday that some popular areas will remain closed through the summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many areas will remain closed to the public and programming has been canceled until August 30, 2020, at the following facilities and areas:

MetroParks Farm Education Building and Animal Barns

D.D. & Velma Davis Education and Visitors Center

All Reservable Pavilions, Cabins & Shelters

Yellow Creek Lodge

Lanterman’s Mill

Administration Office

All Basketball Courts

All Playgrounds

All Tennis Courts

All Ball Fields

Wet Playground at Wick Recreation Area and Spray Basin at Scholl Recreation Area

Dek Hockey Rink – located at Wick Recreation Area

Lake Newport & Lake Glacier Boathouses

Various Mill Creek MetroParks outdoor locations will remain open and available for use, including Mill Creek Park, Fellows Riverside Gardens, Sebring Woods, The MetroParks Bikeway, Mill Creek Golf Course, Wick Par-3, MetroParks Farm Disc Golf Course and All Nature Preserves and Sanctuaries.