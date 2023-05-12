YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A serious medical emergency by a member of the staff is why one of the area’s most popular attractions will be closed this Mother’s Day weekend.

On Friday, Mill Creek MetroParks announced on its Facebook page that Lanterman’s Mill will remain closed until Wednesday of next week.

Executive Director Aaron Young says other staff members were shaken up and the decision was made to close.

The area outside the mill will remain open, so people can still walk around and take pictures.