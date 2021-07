YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials have closed down Interstate 680 to one lane Monday night after a car hit a semi-truck.

They have not said yet what might have caused the crash.

It happened after 9 p.m. in the northbound lane of I-680 near South Avenue.

Police and firefighters currently have flares blocking the left and right lanes.

It is unknown the extent of any injuries as an ambulance left the scene with no patients.

We have a reporter on scene working to get more information.