(WKBN) – A traffic alert was issued for those in Mercer County.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced some temporary lane restrictions on Interstate 80 are happening this week throughout East Lackawannock Township.

Sweeping and line painting is being done at 8 a.m. Friday in both directions of the interstate. The work will be from mile marker 13 to mile marker 10 on I-80 westbound and from mile marker 10 to mile marker 15 on I-80 eastbound.

In a press release, PennDOT urged drivers to slow down when driving in work zones, be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions, and pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com