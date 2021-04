Drivers may see lane restrictions from State Route 46 to the Ohio Turnpike

(WKBN) – Drivers may be impacted by a construction project on I-80 happening this weekend.

Crews will be repairing pavement in the eastbound lanes of the interstate.

Drivers may see lane restrictions from State Route 46 to the Ohio Turnpike.

Construction is expected to start 8 p.m. Friday and will continue through Saturday night.