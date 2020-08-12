Lane restriction scheduled for Interstate 80 eastbound in Mercer County

Local News

The lane closure will start on August 24 and go through August 27

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Xinzheng via GettyImages

Collection: Moment

OIL CITY, Pa. (WYTV) – The passing lane of Interstate 80 eastbound will be closed near the Interstate 376 overpass in Mercer County.

The lane closure will start on August 24 and go through August 27, weather permitting.

Drivers are encouraged to take alternative routes during the afternoon and evening hours as congestion and high traffic volumes may cause speed reductions as well as stop-and-go travel on the section of roadway leading up to the work zone.

The lane restriction is needed in connection with work being done to the overpass.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and pay attention to signs and flaggers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com