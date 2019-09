A portion of Interstate 76 in Milton Township will be down to one lane for road work

MILTON TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A portion of Interstate 76 in Milton Township will be down to one lane for road work.

Beginning Tuesday, I-76 westbound will be reduced to one lane at the Mahoning-Portage County line for pavement repairs.

The lane will be closed between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. nightly until Thursday, September 12.