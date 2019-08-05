Lane changes start for drivers in Howland

Lanes and exits will be closed throughout the rest of the summer while the work progresses

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – There are some traffic changes for drivers in Howland starting this week.

The Ohio Department of Transportation started work on a major project at Market Street and the ramp to the Route 82 bypass.

Lanes and exits will be closed throughout the rest of the summer while the work progresses.

When it’s done, ODOT said the interchange will be safer and easier to navigate for drivers.

To get to businesses on Market Street in Howland, the detour is to go to Route 45 and turn left on Market Street.