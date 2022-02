LIVERPOOL TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of State Route 45 in Columbiana County is closed due to a landslide.

Route 45 is closed one mile north of State Route 7 in Liverpool Township.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said that the road is clear of debris right now but a tree has to be removed before the road can be reopened.

The estimated time to reopen the road is unknown, officials said.