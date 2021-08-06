Landlords growing impatient with ‘slow, cumbersome’ process of receiving rent relief

(WKBN) – This week, the president extended a ban on evictions for some people who can’t pay their rent. That moratorium applies to counties with high rates of COVID-19. But some people who depend on those rents think the government needs to speed up the process.

After being extended numerous times, the federal eviction moratorium has now been extended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention through October 3, but many housing providers are saying the moratorium is not the answer — rent relief is.

“What we really need is rent relief. So, we’ve got a ton of hardworking families out there that are struggling right now because of COVID and the effects of it,” said Jeff Rickerman, with the Mahoning Valley Real Estate Investors Association.

He said what these families need is money from the federal government so that they can cover their bills.

“The problem is, the money’s been allotted — $47 billion so far has been allotted for rent relief, but only about six and a half percent of that money has actually gone to the hardworking families that need it,” Rickerman said.

A Census Bureau survey found that 19 percent of tenants failed to pay rent in June. Landlords said that one of the biggest frustrations for them and renters is that the relief money is hard to get right now.

“It really only fully started in all areas across the country in June, you know, there were folks that couldn’t even put an application in until June,” said Nicole Klingemier, with the Mahoning Valley Real Estate Investors Association.

She said many landlords put in applications months ago and got approval, but they are only now seeing that money.

“It is a very slow, cumbersome process and we need all hands on deck to really push it through so that the folks that need the help can get the help as soon as possible,” Klingemier said.

The White House said the new moratorium will likely apply to 90 percent of renters.

As for rent relief, this additional 60 days allows renters and landlords to submit an application and receive assistance.