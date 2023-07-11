STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday evening, the first new housing development in nearly 30 years was dedicated in Struthers. The land has been vacant for 20 years, ever since a school was torn down. Where children once learned, people will now live.

In Struthers’ Nebo neighborhood, on the land where Center Street School once stood, a tarp was removed, unveiling the soon-to-be Mary Lou (Toto) Durick Estates.

“Hopefully, it’s going to work out. I hope my mom and dad are looking down,” said developer Dr. Bob Durick.

It was Dr. Durick’s idea to build houses on the land. Dr. Durick grew up in Struthers and his mother, Mary Lou (Toto) Durick, grew up in Nebo. The land that housed Center Street School was demolished 20 years ago.

Reporter Stan Boney: “So this really started as something to do in memory of your mother?”

Dr. Durick: “Yes. Yes, it did. Absolutely.”

Boney: “And it turned into a housing development?”

Dr. Durick: “Yes. Absolutely.”

“We have seven parcels now for single-family homes,” said realtor Frank Clinton, with Howard Hanna.

Clinton will sell the parcels. There’s no water or sewer yet, but there are markings where the tap-ins will go. It hasn’t been decided if a road will run through the middle.

All of the houses will be ranches — 1,500 square feet with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and attached garages. The lots are $25,000. The houses will be at least another $200,000.

So, when will the first house go up?

Clinton: “We’d like it to be sooner than later.”

Boney: “This year?”

Clinton: “We’d love it. Actually, we’d love it. Yeah.”

Many of the houses in Struthers’ Nebo neighborhood are well over 100 years old. One dates to 1890.

Struthers Mayor Cat Miller says she’s really excited about the new development.

Miller: “We want housing. We want development. We want more people to come to our area. We don’t just want them to be empty lots.”

Boney: “Does Struthers need housing?”

Miller: “Yes. I think every city in the area needs housing. Yes.”

All of the houses will not look the same. The realtor has two plans to start with, but people can use their builders if they want.