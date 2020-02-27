Land cleared for bocce court in Warren will now be restored with native trees

When trees were cut down on historic land at Women's Park, the move upset the Historic Perkins Homestead Neighborhood Association

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A decision has been made in a dispute between a local community group and the City of Warren.

In December, trees were cut down behind Women’s Park to make room for a bocce court. It upset the Historic Perkins Homestead Neighborhood Association (HPHNA), who claims the public didn’t know about the idea.

The city said it did what was best for the community.

But Wednesday night, HPHNA board member Adam Gregory talked to Warren City Council about the situation. He thanked Mayor Doug Franklin and announced what will happen next.

“This past Monday, members of HPHNA met with the mayor, where he shared his decision that no bocce courts would be built behind the Women’s garden and that the land would be restored,” Gregory said.

Gregory also said the mayor had a detailed plan ready, but the group wanted more native trees and a simple landscape.

He added that Franklin has been very cooperative and has been listening to their thoughts. They will move forward with the native trees they choose.