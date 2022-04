HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Trees have been cut down at the Tam O’Shanter Driving Range in Hermitage.

The work is to make way for a 250,000-square-foot FedEx distribution facility.

Hermitage City Manager Gary Hinkson says this is significant economic development for the region.

The facility should be up and running in 2023.

Webb Winery is moving to accommodate the project. it is moving into the Schwebel’s Bakery Outlet on State Street. The move will happen sometime after Mother’s Day.