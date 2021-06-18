Land Bank donates thousands toward historic building restoration in Lisbon

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A nearly 200-year-old building in Lisbon is on its way to being restored.

The Columbiana County Land Bank has awarded the Lisbon Landmark Foundation with a $10,000 grant to make some repairs on the facade.

The building is on N. Market Street. It’s the old Nace’s Pharmacy building.

The Lisbon Landmark Foundation took advantage of a new program started by the Land Bank.

“Potentially looking for some assistance with this, so we thought it was a great opportunity to put this within our rehab financing program,” said Haedan Panezott, with the Land Bank.

“It’s going to fit the area and it’s going to be a little more sturdy. A lot of little things are going to get done with this money,” said Barb Decort, with the Lisbon Landmark Foundation.

With the $10,000 grant, the Lisbon Landmark Foundation needs about another $40,000 to put the project into motion.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com