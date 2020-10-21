Land Bank auctioning off commercial property in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County Land Bank is auctioning off a commercial property in Youngstown.

Sitting on 2.92 acres of land, the 23,187 square-foot building at 220 Hubbard Road includes a warehouse and office space.

The building used to be occupied by Superior Chemical Company, but the Mahoning County Land Bank said an up-to-date environmental assessment shows no environmental issues at the property.

It’s listed with Basinger Auction Service and available only for online bidding.

Online bidding started at $30,000 and will increase by $1,000 increments until the auction closes at 2 p.m. on Nov. 18.

“This is just one more way we’re able to acquire a tax-delinquent property, clean its title and work toward selling it to a responsible party,” said Debora Flora, the Land Bank’s executive director. “It’s another milestone for us, selling a commercial property through a public auction with the goal of attracting or sustaining another business in the Youngstown area.”

The steel frame building has a concrete ramp loading dock and two wide overhead doors with electric openers at ground level.

Several office rooms will need remodeled or can be removed to add more warehouse space.

There will be open houses 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 3 and Nov. 17.

Visit this website for more information about the property and to view photos, or place a bid here.