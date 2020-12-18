Lakeview teachers give students parade sendoff for holiday break

Staff at a school district in Trumbull County came up with a way to kick off the winter break

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Staff at a school district in Trumbull County came up with a way to kick off the winter break for students with a little bit of holiday spirit.

Twas the last day of virtual learning before break when all through the city of Cortland Lakeview K-8 staff drove around spreading holiday cheer.

“It was awesome. We appreciate the teachers so much for everything they do for the community. And to give up some of their time to come out here and make this special for our kids is really nice and special,” said parent Rick Sommers.

The kids were all smiling, waving as the parade passed by.

“It was pretty cool,” said Sadie Wright, second grade.

“It was pretty loud,” said Benjamin Tervovich, second grade

For three weeks, they’ve been learning from afar, and the sight of their joyful faces made their teachers bean with pride.

“To see their faces light up, to see them laugh, it means so much to all of us here. They get so excited this time of year, and our excitement gives them excitement and it comes right back to us,” said Emily Krygowski, a.k. “Cupcake McSnowball.”

“I just want to like see everybody,” said Rylie Gillesie, 6th grade.

The parade was their way of saying thank you to students parents and staff for doing a great job working through the challenges of learning and teaching remotely.

“I just think it is a really nice way for everyone to go into break to have that opportunity to see their students, to see their teachers in a safe and socially distance manner,” said Lakeview Middle School Principal Ashely Handrych.