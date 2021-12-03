Lakeview students participate in world record challenge

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Freshmen at Lakeview High School joined people from across the globe in an attempt to break a world record.

The students took part in the Assistive Technology World Record Challenge Friday morning. The goal was to set the record for the most people finishing a 3D printing lesson in a day.

Students had to watch two training videos and learn how to create objects that can help people with disabilities do everyday tasks.

The challenge was held on the United Nations’ International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The students won’t know if they helped break the world record until next week.

