CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – It was a night of jazz music and friendly competition at the first-ever Pizza War in Cortland!

The Lakeview High School Entrepreneurship Class hosted the event on Tuesday.

All of Cortland’s pizza shops we’re invited to participate.

“Celebrity” judges included Cortland Mayor James Woofter, teachers and students, who taste-tested the pies and voted for their favorite.

All proceeds benefit the class, which teaches students how to run a business from the ground up.