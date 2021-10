CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview Middle School students have harvested their crop and had the chance to taste it, too.

Lettuce grown by the students was used as the main ingredient in a salad bar Wednesday.

Seventh- and eighth-grade students at the school have been growing it in the classroom’s hydroponic garden for about a month.

This week, they harvested the three types of lettuce they planted.