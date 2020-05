Typically, the parade is a loop around the high school and middle school

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Lakeview High School seniors are doing what they can to participate in their annual senior parade while social distancing.

This year, the Police Department and the City of Cortland helped take the parade to the streets.

Now, community members can watch and cheer on the Class of 2020.